PM Modi Thanks Movie Celebrities for Donating To PM-CARES Fund
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his gratitude to celebrities who have donated to the PM-CARES Fund. He mentioned Madhuri Dixit Nene, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurana, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar in his tweet.
The PM-CARES Fund was instituted by Modi to cater to any Coronavirus-like disaster that unfolds in the future.
His tweet reads: “Every effort counts, every contribution matters. I thank leading film personalities @MadhuriDixit, @bhumipednekar, @ayushmannk, @aliaa08, @karanjohar for supporting PM-CARES. By being proactive and taking right precautions we have to overcome COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona.”
The Prime Minister also thanked some of the other stars like Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Ranvir Shorey, Ajay Devgn and Nana Patekar in a separate tweet.
Akshay Kumar, Badshah, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan are among the celebrities who have made contributions towards the PM-CARES Fund. Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of recording label T-Series, has also pledged Rs 1 crore.
A separate sum of money has also been offered by the aforementioned actors to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Fund as well. Uddhav Thackeray started the fund to furnish medical supplies and fight the Coronavirus pandemic.
Down south, actors from the Telugu film industry have also made contributions. Chiranjeevi Konidela , Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu have made colossal contributions towards the national and state relief funds that are aimed at mitigating cases of Coronavirus.
Actors have been urging people to stay indoors, so that the spread of the virus can be contained. Many participated in the recently held Janata Curfew, applauding for the medical staff, who have been at the frontline, curing people who have contracted the viral infection. The actors have also updated on their social media feed what has been keeping them occupied during the national lockdown.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
