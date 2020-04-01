PM Modi Thanks Movie Celebrities for Donating To PM-CARES Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his gratitude to celebrities who have donated to the PM-CARES Fund. He mentioned Madhuri Dixit Nene, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurana, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar in his tweet.

The PM-CARES Fund was instituted by Modi to cater to any Coronavirus-like disaster that unfolds in the future.

His tweet reads: “Every effort counts, every contribution matters. I thank leading film personalities @MadhuriDixit, @bhumipednekar, @ayushmannk, @aliaa08, @karanjohar for supporting PM-CARES. By being proactive and taking right precautions we have to overcome COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona.”