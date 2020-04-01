Badshah Reacts to Allegations that ‘Genda Phool’ Is Plagiarised

Rapper Badshah on 31 March denied allegations that he used folk artiste Ratan Kahar’s lyrics in his track Genda Phool without credits, saying he could not find the lyricist''s name anywhere in the records.

The music video, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, is among the top trends on YouTube but a section of social media users has pointed out how the song does not mention Ratan Kahar's name.

Taking to Instagram, Badshah said as an artiste, he would never rob another of his credit. He mentions the lyrics as “Bengali folk” as Kahar’s name was nowhere in the records.