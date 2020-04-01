‘Star Wars’ Actor Andrew Jack Dies of COVID-19 at 76

Star Wars actor and Hollywood dialect coach, Andrew Jack, has died from complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 76 on 1 April. The actor passed away at a hospital in Chertsey, England.

Andrew was known for playing the role of Major Ematt in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. He also had a voice part in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

While Jack was admitted to the hospital 48 hours ago, his wife Gabrielle Rogers has been in isolation in New Zealand.