‘Star Wars’ Actor Andrew Jack Dies of COVID-19 at 76
Star Wars actor and Hollywood dialect coach, Andrew Jack, has died from complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 76 on 1 April. The actor passed away at a hospital in Chertsey, England.
Andrew was known for playing the role of Major Ematt in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. He also had a voice part in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
While Jack was admitted to the hospital 48 hours ago, his wife Gabrielle Rogers has been in isolation in New Zealand.
Gabrielle took to her Instagram page to inform fans and followers about Andrew’s tragic death. “It breaks my heart to let you know we lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus when admitted to hospital less than 48 hours ago in suburban London. He died today,” she wrote.
In a statement to Deadline, Andrew’s agent, Jill McCulloug, said, “Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach.”
Andrew was also a well-known dialect coach, who had with several actors on films like The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Men in Black: International and Thor: Ragnarok, among others. He had also worked closely with Christian Bale for his voice in Batman Begins.
His next project as coach was supposed to be DC’s upcoming film, The Batman, with Robert Pattinson.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)