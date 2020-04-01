Ajay Devgn Donates Rs 51 Lakhs for Bollywood’s Daily Wage Workers

To support the daily wage workers amid the coronavirus outbreak, Ajay Devgn has donated Rs 51 lakhs to the Federation of Western India Cinema Employees. The 21-day nationwide lockdown has affected the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry majorly.

The President of IFTDA, Ashoke Pandit thanked Ajay on social media for his contribution. Tweeting about the donation, Pandit wrote, “Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona.”