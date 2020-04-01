Ajay Devgn Donates Rs 51 Lakhs for Bollywood’s Daily Wage Workers
To support the daily wage workers amid the coronavirus outbreak, Ajay Devgn has donated Rs 51 lakhs to the Federation of Western India Cinema Employees. The 21-day nationwide lockdown has affected the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry majorly.
The President of IFTDA, Ashoke Pandit thanked Ajay on social media for his contribution. Tweeting about the donation, Pandit wrote, “Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently took to Twitter to extend his gratitude to celebrities who have donated to the PM-CARES Fund. He mentioned Madhuri Dixit Nene, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurana, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar in his tweet.
The PM-CARES Fund was instituted by Modi to cater to any Coronavirus-like disaster that unfolds in the future.
His tweet reads: “Every effort counts, every contribution matters. I thank leading film personalities @MadhuriDixit, @bhumipednekar, @ayushmannk, @aliaa08, @karanjohar for supporting PM-CARES. By being proactive and taking right precautions we have to overcome COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona.”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
