Viral Video: SRK Lookalikes Surprise Fans Watching ‘Jawan’ In Film Theatres

Ibrahim Qadri and Gurfan Roomi’s viral video has garnered over 6.5 million views on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan's latest cinematic offering, Jawan, has the audience enraptured at cinema halls. But what made this particular screening truly unforgettable were the unexpected guests who made a grand entrance during the film's iconic dance number, 'Zinda Banda.'

Two popular content creators and SRK lookalikes, Ibrahim Qadri and Gurfan Roomi, decided to delight fans watching Jawan. Dressed to the nines as SRK himself, they entered the cinema hall in perfect synchronization, precisely when the 'Zinda Banda' track lit up the silver screen.

The public reaction was nothing short of thrilling. The audience's expressions ranged from sheer surprise to genuine belief that Shah Rukh Khan had made an impromptu appearance. The uncanny resemblance had everyone in awe.

Their delightful surprise, captured and shared on Instagram, has already garnered over 6.5 million views. Check how netizens are reacting here:

