Here’s Why Vidya Balan Hates ‘Thappad’ Actor Pavail Gulati

Thappad actor Pavail Gulati has said that after watching the film, Vidya Balan called and told him that she hated him. Pavail plays Taapsee Pannu’s husband Vikram in the film. He slaps his wife at a party in a fit of rage, after which she decides to walk out of the marriage.

Pavail told mid-day, in an interview that Vidya called him and said, “I hate you, and I hate myself for liking you in the end.” He said that he had goosebumps while talking to her.