Here’s Why Vidya Balan Hates ‘Thappad’ Actor Pavail Gulati
Thappad actor Pavail Gulati has said that after watching the film, Vidya Balan called and told him that she hated him. Pavail plays Taapsee Pannu’s husband Vikram in the film. He slaps his wife at a party in a fit of rage, after which she decides to walk out of the marriage.
Pavail told mid-day, in an interview that Vidya called him and said, “I hate you, and I hate myself for liking you in the end.” He said that he had goosebumps while talking to her.
Pavail also told the publication that Vikarm is a “layered character”. “We wanted people to hate him, but also sympathise with him,” he added commenting on the vision director Anubhav Sina had for his role. He also emphasised that Thappad “wasn’t anti-men. It had the right balance.”
Thappad hit theatres on 28 February, and also stars Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles. Several members of the film fraternity have praised the film. Ayushmann Khurrana called it “the most important film of our generation.”
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar tweeted “Today I saw one of the most sensitive, sensible and socially relevant film of recent times Thappad is an extremely well told and well-performed movie . My congratulations to the writers director performers and the whole crew for this milestone of Indian cinema.”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )