Here’s How Much Street Dancer 3D & Panga Could Earn on Opening Day
After Ajay Devgn’s big budget Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak released together on 10 January, a similar clash is all set to take place on 24 January, with Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha-starrer Panga hitting the screens on the same day.
Movie business analyst Atul Mohan says that both the films are expected to get an average opening (in relation to its cost of production) at the box office as the “buzz hasn’t been very high”.
Generally a big film and small to medium budget film can easily thrive at the box office, but according to Atul, “the buzz for both films is quite average” as of now.
Both Street Dancer and Panga are very important for its leads. While Varun is coming back after experiencing the only and the biggest flop of his career, Kalank, Kangana is looking for a big hit after Judgementall Hai Kya and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi underperformed at the box office.
Panga, on the other hand, has been made at a modest budget of Rs 35 crore (approximately). Though both films have been made on a similar budget, Kangana’s will release in 1,200 screens, around 500 fewer than Chhapaak. It seems to be an uphill task for Panga as, according to our source, exhibitors are keen on keeping Tanhaji in theatres as it is still doing quite well and it has been declared tax-free in some states.
