Here’s How Much Street Dancer 3D & Panga Could Earn on Opening Day

After Ajay Devgn’s big budget Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak released together on 10 January, a similar clash is all set to take place on 24 January, with Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha-starrer Panga hitting the screens on the same day.

Movie business analyst Atul Mohan says that both the films are expected to get an average opening (in relation to its cost of production) at the box office as the “buzz hasn’t been very high”.