Sandeep Vanga Officially Announces Animal Sequel Titled 'Animal Farm'

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar of T Series are set to continue their collaboration with Animal Farm, Prabhas' Spirit and an Allu Arjun film. The announcement follows the success of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal which has collected over Rs 800 crore at the box office and has become one of the most successful films of this year.
The duo announced the news via an Instagram post. The post read, “It’s a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders—Prabhas’ Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga—the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal.”
The film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir and Bobby is the prime antagonist. Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, Siddhant Karnick also star in the film.
The film hit the silver screens on 1 December.
