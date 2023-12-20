Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sandeep Vanga Officially Announces Animal Sequel Titled 'Animal Farm'

Director Sandeep Vanga confirms sequel to hit film 'Animal' with 'Animal Farm'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Sandeep Vanga Officially Announces Animal Sequel Titled 'Animal Farm'
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar of T Series are set to continue their collaboration with Animal Farm, Prabhas' Spirit and an Allu Arjun film. The announcement follows the success of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal which has collected over Rs 800 crore at the box office and has become one of the most successful films of this year.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The duo announced the news via an Instagram post. The post read, “It’s a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders—Prabhas’ Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga—the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal.”

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir and Bobby is the prime antagonist. Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, Siddhant Karnick also star in the film.

The film hit the silver screens on 1 December.

Also Read

Animal BO Collection Day 18: Ranbir Kapoor Film Records Lowest on 3rd Monday

Animal BO Collection Day 18: Ranbir Kapoor Film Records Lowest on 3rd Monday

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Animal   Sandeep Reddy Vanga 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×