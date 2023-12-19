Join Us On:
Animal BO Collection Day 18: Ranbir Kapoor Film Records Lowest on 3rd Monday

Ranbir Kapoor's film is a raging success at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal ranked among the biggest Indian grossers this year. However, the film has now slowed down in pace as it entered its third week of release. It recorded its lowest single-day by making ₹5.5 crore on its third Monday, as per early estimates indicated in a report on Sacnilk.com. It stands at net India collection of ₹ 517.94 crore. 

In continuation of the report, the film registered 12.18 percent occupancy for Hindi shows and 17.96 percent for Telugu shows on Monday. At the worldwide box office, the film has collected ₹835.9 crore gross in 17 days.

However, with big-budget films like Salaar and Dunki hitting the silver screens, it's difficult to predict how it will impact the box office collection of Animal.

Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

Ranbir Kapoor  

