Of Gothic Horror, Moths & Women in Horror in 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala'

Filmmaker Anvitaa Dutt and production designer Meena Agarwal, who have now worked together on the latter’s films Bulbbul and Qala, have used exquisite Gothic horror imagery in both films. The imagery relies on several well-placed motifs and in Qala’s case, on the planned absurdity of the Art Nouveau movement.

For context, the eponymously titled Qala is the story of a woman (played by Triptii Dimri) who is haunted by her past while continuing to vye for her distant mother’s (Swastika Mukherjee as Urmila) affection.