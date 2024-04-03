Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' Goes on Floors; Ranbir Kapoor to Soon Join Shoot

In continuation of the India Today report, Ranbir will start shooting with the crew in the next few days. Sources told the publication that the actor has been preparing for the role, spending hours reading dialogues and sending rehearsal videos to Tiwari. "Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic, and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognise a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In ‘Ramayana’, Nitesh wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new," the source revealed.

In addition, Tiwari has also set up a separate team for the diction and dialogue department of the film that will closely work with the actors. As per the report, Ranbir has already been appointed a diction expert to ensure his dialogue delivery aligns with the filmmaker's vision.

The makers reportedly approached Sunny Deol to essay the role of Hanuman and Bobby Deol for the character of Kumbakaran. Sai Pallavi will be playing Sita in the film, and Yash will be reportedly playing Ravana.

Actor Kubbra Sait had also auditioned to play the role of Ravana's sister, Surpanakha; however, there's no confirmation of the same yet.

Ramayana is expected to hit the big screens in 2025.