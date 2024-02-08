Ranbir Kapoor to Undergo Vocal Training for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana': Report

The pre-production of Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated Ramayana is reportedly in full swing. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles.
According to a report by India Today, Ranbir will undergo 'extensive' vocal training to play the character of Lord Ram, as director Tiwari wants him to sound 'different'.
India Today quoted a source that stated, "Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognise a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In Ramayana, Nitesh wants to make sure he sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, he is enjoying this process of trying something new.”
As per reports, Tiwari has created a separate team for the diction and dialogue department of the film that will closely work with the actors. As per India Today, Ranbir has already been appointed a diction expert to ensure his dialogue delivery aligns with the filmmaker's vision.
Sources also told the publication that there's a special emphasis on the costumes.
As per reports, the makers have also approached Sunny Deol to essay the role of Hanuman and Bobby Deol for the character of Kumbakaran. Sai Pallavi will be playing Sita in the Tiwari-directorial, and Yash will be reportedly playing Ravan.
The film is expected to hit the big screens in 2025.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)