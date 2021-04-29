Juhi Chawla On Why Rishi Kapoor Could Never Do Advertisements

Juhi Chawla: With Chintuji we started playing Scrabble between shots and he was very good at it. But I was also not bad. I was decent. And I was always very competitive that I have to win, but nine out of 10 times he beat me in that game. He was so sharp and invariably when the shot was getting ready, the Scrabble was out and we were playing or listening to the director and wanting to know what our shot is. In between fans would come and say, “Please, we want to take a picture with you.” If they wanted to take a photo that’s okay, but invariably they would push their children on our laps and the children would start bawling in front of you. They would say, “My child wants to take a picture with you”. Chintuji would get very irritated with these things, because he was like, “The child doesn’t know who I am. Why would he want a picture with me? Why can’t parents just say that they want it?” Chintuji would just break calmly into this string of words in English, all high-sounding disjointed words. He would rapidly talk gibberish in long sentences and then say “Understood?”

By that time the people standing in front of him, who were mostly locals, would be gobsmacked and wonder, “What did Chintuji just say? And why did he say ‘understood’?” Because they didn’t understand anything. On top of that they are fans, so they got all the more nervous. They would say, “No, no nothing, thank you, thank you,” and would just disappear in two seconds. Chintuji would love it because he had been left alone and I would be standing behind watching this whole thing happen, and think “Chintuji what did you just do to them?” Then some other unsuspecting person would come and the same thing would happen again. By that time I would be rolling with laughter because I’m like, “They don’t know what he is doing to them. They just don’t know and they’re going to be in trouble in two minutes”. Chintuji would do this again and again. He was a prankster; he was bit of a brat. He was fun. He was very nice, and yeah, he was really unique.