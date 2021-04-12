BAFTAs Honours Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor in In Memorium Segment

The actors passed away in April last year.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>This year's BAFTAs paid tributes to Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor.</p></div>
The 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) paid tributes to actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in their 'In Memorium' segment during Sunday's ceremony. Khan and Kapoor passed away in April last year.

Other stars honoured at the ceremony included George Segal, Sean Connery, Yaphet Kotto, Barbara Windsor, Olivia de Havilland, Alan Parker, Max von Sydow, Kirk Douglas, Christopher Plummer and Chadwick Boseman.

Fans of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor became emotional during the tributes. Many took to social media to express their feelings.

The video played at the awards night started with a tribute to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Irrfan Khan’s mention was played along with a dialogue from his Hollywood film Life of Pi.

Published: 

