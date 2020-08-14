Here’s the Shoot Status of Sanjay Dutt’s ‘KGF 2’ & ‘Prithviraj’

Sanjay Dutt makes his Kannada film debut with KGF Chapter 2. The Quint got in touch with the producer of the film, Karthik Gowda, who said that Dutt has only two to three days of shoot left. He said, “We have at the max around two and a half days of shoot and dubbing left with Sanjay Dutt. I think it’s manageable since we have completed 99% of the shoot.”

Earlier, an October 2020 release was announced for the film, but because of the pandemic the release date has been pushed. A new date is yet to be announced.

“We have around 25 days of shoot left, so it’s impossible to release in October. We are resuming shoot from 20 August, but we will decide on a release date only after theaters open”, adds Gowda.