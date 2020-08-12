A Fighter: Yuvraj, Urmila Wish Sanjay Dutt a Speedy Recovery

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and this news has come as a shock for his friends from the industry and fans. On Tuesday, 11 August, Dutt took to social media to announce a short break from work due to medical treatment.

Since then wishes have been pouring in for his speedy recovery. Yuvraj Singh, who himself has battled cancer, took to Twitter to write that Dutt has always been a fighter. "You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery", the cricketer wrote.