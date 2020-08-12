A Fighter: Yuvraj, Urmila Wish Sanjay Dutt a Speedy Recovery
Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with cancer.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and this news has come as a shock for his friends from the industry and fans. On Tuesday, 11 August, Dutt took to social media to announce a short break from work due to medical treatment.
Since then wishes have been pouring in for his speedy recovery. Yuvraj Singh, who himself has battled cancer, took to Twitter to write that Dutt has always been a fighter. "You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery", the cricketer wrote.
Urmila Matondkar tweeted that she is very upset by the news but is convinced Sanjay Dutt will beat all odds. "Such an upsetting n horrible news that @duttsanjay has been diagnosed of lung cancer..but then again he has been such a fighter all his life..here is wishing him a speedy recovery", she wrote.
Pooja Bhatt dedicated the Sadak 2 trailer to Dutt.
Rahul Dholakia wrote that Dutt will fight the cancer too.
As per reports, Sanjay Dutt will be flying to the US for treatment.
