Debating Taapsee Pannu's 'Haseen Dillruba' and Its Pulp Fiction Universe

Haseen Dillruba’s cinematic world of pulp fiction stems from writer Kanika Dhillon’s self-admitted fascination with Hindi crime novels growing up. The film is a homage to everything that these pulp novels characterise — a feisty newlywed bride (Rani) very aware of her sexuality and a shy, sexually inexperienced husband (Rishu), an extra-marital affair with the young and lascivious brother-in-law, a gruesome murder, and a police investigation. It is dipped in cliches and tropes to imitate the pulpy pages.

Haseen Dillruba has been inviting mixed reviews since its release. When we are dissecting a film’s merit, it’s crucial that we analyse not only the actions but also the social context that precedes the story. The film entirely follows the gaze of the female protagonist who has already bought into the universe created by the fictitious Dinesh Pandit’s pulp thrillers to the point of obsession. She desires a lover whose passion breaks bounds. When she witnesses a flicker of this (toxic) fervidness in her boring husband, she is naturally attracted to him.

Haseen Dillruba is not trying to be a love story as much as it is attempting to create an outlandish world of Hindi pulp. It’s not romance, but a small-town arranged marriage of misfits traversing through madness, leading to horrific ramifications and ghastly bloodshed.

In the scene where Rishu sets up a trap for Rani to trip over the stairs, the background score is deliberately screeching and blaring to indicate the explicit disposition of pulp crime dramas. The screenplay, although faltering in consistent execution, is intentionally made lurid to portray love, infidelity, and jealousy transitioning to lunacy. I did, however, have some qualms with the climax. But it forces me to think if redemption is the ultimate litmus test of morality of the cinematic language.