Taapsee Pannu, Kanika Dhillon React to Haseen Dillruba's Criticism

Taapsee Pannu has been commenting on the negative reviews that her latest film, Haseen Dillruba, has received. The actor, in particular, spoke about a review wherein a line reads, "Taapsee's delivery is exactly the same in her films: only the costumes change".

When asked as to why she had retweeted a social media user's tweet with abusive language, Taapsee wrote that the critic had taken a 'personal dig' at her.