Taapsee Pannu, Kanika Dhillon React to Haseen Dillruba's Criticism
Social media users have spoken about the 'problematic' gaze in Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey's Haseen Dillruba
Taapsee Pannu has been commenting on the negative reviews that her latest film, Haseen Dillruba, has received. The actor, in particular, spoke about a review wherein a line reads, "Taapsee's delivery is exactly the same in her films: only the costumes change".
When asked as to why she had retweeted a social media user's tweet with abusive language, Taapsee wrote that the critic had taken a 'personal dig' at her.
Responding to a comment slamming the review as a 'cheap article', Taapsee had written, "Movie reviewing is very subjective. Criticism of the film and character is welcomed and helps me learn n improve which I feel I have a huge scope of but personal digs is what pulls down a critic to a troller".
In another remark Taapsee wrote, "Also they (critics) should review THE FILM and the CHARACTERS not take personal digs at people who portray those characters and assess n judge their career choices in a film review. Audience has a brain of their own let them decide what they like!"
Disagreeing with the actor, another senior journalist tweeted that critics do have a right to say 'if a performance lacks range'.
To which Taapsee said, "A movie review,a character review and that portrayal review is a REVIEW and u can trash it or love it,totally in the capacity of the reviewer n respected. But when u get to saying that the particular actor only changes clothes n does the same its a PERSONAL DIG.Agree to disagree".
The journalist added that while she agrees that the comment about 'costumes' is harsh she still feels it's a comment on Taapsee's performance. Taapsee, however, reiterated that it still is a personal dig at her career choices.
The actor added that she isn't getting defensive as she has been subjected to harsh comments over the years.
When quizzed by yet another senior journalist as to what she finds personal in the article Taapsee tweeted, "Well Raja if u can’t find a thin line separating the two I guess we have gone far beyond beyond being the critic of the film and become the critic of an actor in specific with the clothes bringing about the change n nothing else. Expect more out of the “intellectual” critics".
A journalist tweeted how critics have not seen any merit in 'very original and provocative Haseena Dillruba', but 'are smitten by the godawful super- crappy creepily contrived' The Tomorrow War.
Taapsee Pannu replied saying, "Sir Hollywood hai na , sab chalta hai (Sir, it's Hollywood. Everything is acceptable). It’s always aspirational regardless of the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le (Here, no matter how much we experiment) it always falls short and more so we look 'redundant' to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help."
In some other tweets Taapsee wrote that if people are reluctant to watch films that project the society, then voices shouldn't be raised against those who try to 'suppress' cinema. The actor was replying to documentary filmmaker Yasmin Kidwai who tweeted, "in the name of Love or marriage -it's not OK -it is NOT OK to harm a women -emotionally -physically or in any form in the name of Anythng !! Can we please stop glorifying love & violence #Bollywood #HaseenDillruba".
When pointed out by another social media user that Haseen Dillruba propagates toxicity instead of showing it Taapsee tweeted, "Well Priyanka wish u didn’t have a biased lens towards it. It would’ve been propagating and glorifying had the protagonists got out unscathed and unapologetic about their behaviour. Both were wrong both suffered losses. Their loss was glorified as much as their wrong, if anything".
Writer Kanika Dhillon Reacts
Responding to a user talking about the problematic gaze of the film writer Kanika Dhillon tweeted, "U saw violence part o film n perhaps didn’t see/understand/consider redemption/apology of it.Films can’t b viewed out o context. We r reviewing an entire film n not a scene.Neither can films b moral science classes.But ur welcome2 ur opinion:) meanwhile we r happy making films".
Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba premiered on Netflix on Friday. Apart from Taapsee, the film also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Vikrant Massey in key roles.
