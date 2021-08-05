Hansal Mehta’s Film Starring Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal Titled Faraaz
The film, backed by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, is based on the 2016 Bangladesh terror attacks.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s next film, backed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar, is titled Faraaz. The film is based on the 2016 Holey Artisan café terror attack in Bangladesh.
The thriller will chronicle the happenings of the night of 1 July 2016 where over 50 people were held hostage at the café, according to the official synopsis.
Faraaz acts as the debut film for late actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor, and also features Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal, who made his debut with the film Bamfaad.
“Faraaz is a human story based on one of the darkest days in modern history. It is a film that is close to our hearts. From launching new actors to getting the gaze of the film right, we have done our best to imbue this story with ingenuity while keeping it suspenseful and thrilling,” Anubhav Sinha, said in a statement.
The makers also unveiled the film’s motion poster. Sinha shared it on Twitter and wrote, “Bhai Hansal, jab Shaheed dekhi thi socha tha itni acchi film kaise banaai jaati hai. Faraaz ke bahaana kuch hunar chura raha hu. (Brother Hansal, when I’d watched Shaheed, I wondered how such a good film is made. Now, I’m stealing some skill via Faraaz.) Friends, honoured and privileged to be working with my friends @mehtahansal and #BhushanKumar Bless the young kids @zahankapoor @adityarawal1.”
“It’s a film that will give the audience a deeply intimate look into what happened that night. It is as much a story of terror and loss as it is of hope and faith,” he added.
“Faraaz is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity. While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I’ve held close to my heart for nearly 3 years.”Hansal Mehta, Statement
Mehta last helmed the popular web series Scam 1992 and the sports drama Chhalaang.
Bhushan Kumar said in a statement that they shall make an endeavour to “truly do justice to the subject and elevate the material to a satiation and thrilling cinematic experience.”
Faraaz, directed by Mehta, is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T Series, Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, and Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt, and Mahana Films’ Mazahir Mandasaurwala.
