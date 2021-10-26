Gulzar's 'Maachis': A History of Oppression and Atrocity is Everyone's History

I was 5-years-old when Maachis released, a film is so realistic and relatable. When I watched it for the first time, it made me think that in all possibility this can happen with anyone. It takes you through a journey of innocent people who never imagined or romanticised the idea of picking up guns but were still bludgeoned by the lack of state apathy, alienation, impunity, slow judicial responses, political machinations and myriad numbing cruelties.

In the film Jaimal Singh a.k.a. Jimmy played by Jimmy Shergill, one of the supporting characters, picks up the gun to avenge the killing of his father. Jaimal even chops his hair after the massacre in Delhi. He says his Hindu friends felt guilty when they saw him. In some cases in Delhi, Hindus not only saved their Sikh neighbours but also fought against the mob. After the attack, Jimmy’s mother could not sleep because of the fear that someone might attack her son, she would simply sit beside her son’s bed.

And this has been the story of many mothers and children I have met during the course of my research on the anti-Sikh massacre of 1984. The agony of the victims of 1984 did not end with their personal traumas. The trauma transcended to the next generation with them suffering the consequences of that violence. India has a shameful history of forgetting victims of communal violence; they are often used only as political bait during elections.

Many youngsters were anguished when the killers of their family members were given tickets by the Congress party to contest elections in December 1984.