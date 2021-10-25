25 Yrs of Maachis: Gulzar's Take On Political Bias & Propaganda Still Rings True

Gulzar shows the other side, i.e., the life of the insurgents by showing the story from their perspective. There is universal relatability to the loss of dignity suffered by Kripal and his family. This is further extended through stories of Kuldip, who was forced to take off his turban by the police, and Jaimal, who had to cut his hair after the anti-Sikh riots.

However, the movie doesn't make a hero out of its protagonists, rather shows them being caught up in an inescapable whirlpool.

Shahbeg Singh, described in India After Gandhi as "…a former major general of the Indian army, a one-time hero of the 1971 war who had trained the Mukti Bahini…", joined Jarnail Bhindranwale and stayed with him till the end. He lost his life in Operation Blue Star. His is an interesting portrait, a war hero in one era, and an enemy of the state in another.

Explaining one's motivations isn't easy, for one can speak and behave in entirely different fashions. However, we live in a world with a need to define things in black and white. There can be tags for people if they behave as per expectations or against them.

With the creation of insurgents whose emotions can be felt by the audience, Gulzar's Maachis seeks to question our understanding of things.