Ghoomer Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan & Saiyami Kher Promise a Story of Resilience

Ghoomer hits the big screens on 18 August 2023.

On Friday, the trailer for Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, was released. The trailer opens with Saiyami playing cricket and being selected for the national women's squad. But an accident changes her life course.

In short, things take a turn for the worst when Saiyami's character is involved in an accident and doctors amputate her right hand. When Abhishek approaches Saiyami's character, she is terribly demoralised and wishes to terminate her life. He mocks her at first, but then encourages her to play for the country with her left hand. The trailer then shows Abhishek becoming her coach.

The film is produced by Hope Film starring Shabana Azmi, Abhishek A Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi. Written and directed by R. Balki, Ghoomer hits the big screens on 18 August 2023.

R Balki-Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ghoomer' to Open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

