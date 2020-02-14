QuickE: Kareena’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Look; Anurag at Jamia
1. First Look: Kareena Hugs Aamir in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Poster
A new poster of Laal Singh Chaddha has been released. Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is directed by Advait Chauhan. It is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.
The new poster reveals the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. It shows Kareena hugging a man wearing a turban, possibly Aamir Khan. Sharing the copy, Aamir wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर... बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। (The restlessness of winning, and the fear of letting go... that’s all India’s journey is about)”
Read more on The Quint
2. This Is a Long Fight: Anurag Kashyap At Anti-CAA Protest in Jamia
Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap visited Jamia Millia Islamia on 14 February and took part in the protests. Expressing his concern about the political unrest in the country, Anurag said that he does not support the CAA and NRC. He added that this is a “fight of patience”, urging the students and other protesters gathered not to lose hope.
Read more on The Quint
3. One Year of Pulwama: Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute to Martyrs
In one of the most deadliest attacks on security forces, at least 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) personnel were killed and another 20 injured when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a convoy of vehicles carrying paramilitary troops on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on 14 February last year.
Now, Bollywood has taken to social media to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to post some photos of his family and him attending an event with the families of the martyrs. “On this day we remember them that sacrificed their lives so we could live ...,” the veteran actor wrote.
Read more on The Quint
4. Billie Eilish Drops James Bond Theme Song ‘No Time to Die’
Grammy winner Billie Eilish’s new song ‘No Time to Die’ dropped on 14 February. The song will feature in the upcoming James Bond movie. It has been made in collaboration with her collaborator brother Finneas, and Stephen Lipson.
Read more on The Quint
5. Parikrama Lead Guitarist Sonam Sherpa Passes Away at 48
Sonam Sherpa, the lead guitarist of Indian rock band Parikrama, has passed away at 48 in his hometown of Kalimpong, West Bengal. The musician reportedly suffered cardiac arrest.
Reacting to the news, the band’s vocalist Nitin Malik told The Indian Express, “At this point, we have very limited information because Sonam was out of town. Apparently, he had a heart attack this morning. I can confirm that he didn’t have any heart condition. He was in fact very health conscious in the last ten years. He was eating right and sleeping right. He was really taking good care of himself. He had started exercising recently as well and lost a lot of weight. He was trying to be as fit as possible.”
Read more on The Quint
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )