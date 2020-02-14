QuickE: Kareena’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Look; Anurag at Jamia

A new poster of Laal Singh Chaddha has been released. Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is directed by Advait Chauhan. It is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

The new poster reveals the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. It shows Kareena hugging a man wearing a turban, possibly Aamir Khan. Sharing the copy, Aamir wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर... बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। (The restlessness of winning, and the fear of letting go... that’s all India’s journey is about)”

