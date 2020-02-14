This Is a Long Fight: Anurag Kashyap At Anti-CAA Protest in Jamia
Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap visited Jamia Millia Islamia on 14 February and took part in the protests. Expressing his concern about the political unrest in the country, Anurag said that he does not support the CAA and NRC. He added that this is a “fight of patience”, urging the students and other protesters gathered not to lose hope.
Anurag started off by saying that this is his first visit to Jamia, and that he feels alive as he steps into the campus. “Main Jamia main pehl baar aaya hoon. Kahin lag raha tha hum mar gaye hain, par yahan aa kar laga ki hum zinda hain (This is my first visit to Jamia, and I feel alive entering the campus).”
Anurag, who has been openly critical of Home Minister Amit Shah, said that he does not trust what the latter says because none of what he or his party says is coherent. “Humein vishwas nahi hai Home Minister kya kehete hain. Woh contradictory statements dete hain. Unhone kaha bill nahi layenge. Phir kaha ki teen din main baat karengey. Main sunta hi nahi hoon ab (I don’t have any faith in the home minister’s words. First he said the Bill won’t be passed and then he said he is open to a discussion. I don’t listen to him anymore),” Anurag said.
Instead, Anurag said that he believes in the voice of the people. “Hum ismain vishwas karte hain ki aap kya karte hain. Woh log jo kuch nahin kehe rahe hai, woh bhi silence main aapke saath hain (I believe in what you say. The people who are not saying anything, they too are silently supporting you), he added.
Anurag also complained that the government should have a dialogue with its people, rather than a monologue. Only then will the issue be solved, he said.
Anurag further questioned why there were no arrests made post the Jamia violence. “No arrests were made in Jamia violence. The police needs to do their job, they need to identify woh kaun log the,” Anurag said.
The director was seen relishing biryani at Shaheen Bagh.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )