Parikrama Lead Guitarist Sonam Sherpa Passes Away at 48

Sonam Sherpa, the lead guitarist of Indian rock band Parikrama, has passed away at 48 in his hometown of Kalimpong, West Bengal. The musician reportedly suffered cardiac arrest. Reacting to the news, the band’s vocalist Nitin Malik told The Indian Express, “At this point, we have very limited information because Sonam was out of town. Apparently, he had a heart attack this morning. I can confirm that he didn’t have any heart condition. He was in fact very health conscious in the last ten years. He was eating right and sleeping right. He was really taking good care of himself. He had started exercising recently as well and lost a lot of weight. He was trying to be as fit as possible.”

Sherpa was a founding member of Parikrama along with bandmates Subir Malik and Nitin Malik. He is survived by his wife Diana and son Nathan.