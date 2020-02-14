Billie Eilish Drops James Bond Theme Song ‘No Time to Die’
Grammy winner Billie Eilish’s new song ‘No Time to Die’ dropped on 14 February. The song will feature in the upcoming James Bond movie. It has been made in collaboration with her collaborator brother Finneas, and Stephen Lipson.
Listen to it here:
Here’s how Eilish recorded upon landing the job to pen the James Bond theme song:
Her brother Finneas added, “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of 'Goldfinger' and 'Live and Let Die'. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”
Recently, Eilish won a record number of awards at the Grammy Awards. She won four awards - best new artist, record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year. She became the youngest solo artist to take these four awards home. Recently, she performed the Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ at the Academy Awards.
The trailer for the latest Bond film No Time to Die released in December. The film marks Daniel Craig’s final run as the iconic British secret agent 007, and also stars Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek.