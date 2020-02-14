Billie Eilish Drops James Bond Theme Song ‘No Time to Die’
Poster of <i>No Times to Die</i>
Poster of No Times to Die(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Billie Eilish Drops James Bond Theme Song ‘No Time to Die’

Quint Entertainment
Music

Grammy winner Billie Eilish’s new song ‘No Time to Die’ dropped on 14 February. The song will feature in the upcoming James Bond movie. It has been made in collaboration with her collaborator brother Finneas, and Stephen Lipson.

Listen to it here:

Loading...
“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. ‘James Bond’ is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”
Billie Eilish

Here’s how Eilish recorded upon landing the job to pen the James Bond theme song:

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”
Billie Eilish

Her brother Finneas added, “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of 'Goldfinger' and 'Live and Let Die'. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Recently, Eilish won a record number of awards at the Grammy Awards. She won four awards - best new artist, record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year. She became the youngest solo artist to take these four awards home. Recently, she performed the Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ at the Academy Awards.

The trailer for the latest Bond film No Time to Die released in December. The film marks Daniel Craig’s final run as the iconic British secret agent 007, and also stars Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek.

Also Read : ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer: Daniel Craig Back as 007 for Last Time

Follow our Music section for more stories.

    Loading...