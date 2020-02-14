First Look: Kareena Hugs Aamir in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Poster
A new poster of Laal Singh Chaddha has been released. Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is directed by Advait Chauhan. It is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.
The new poster reveals the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. It shows Kareena hugging a man wearing a turban, possibly Aamir Khan. Sharing the copy, Aamir wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर... बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। (The restlessness of winning, and the fear of letting go... that’s all India’s journey is about)”
Take a look:
Earlier, Aamir Khan had shared his turban look from the film. In the photo shared, the actor donned a turban and has a long beard. He is wearing a pink and blue check shirt with a matching pink turban. He is holding some kind of a gift box in his hand.
“Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha,” reads the caption.
Ever since the shooting of the film has begun, several new looks from the sets keep surfacing on social media. In one of the photos, Aamir can be seen in the same avatar as the poster above, Kareena was spotted sporting a pink kurta.
Here’s another beard look of Aamir Khan from the film.
