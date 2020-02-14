One Year of Pulwama: Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute to Martyrs
In one of the most deadliest attacks on security forces, at least 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) personnel were killed and another 20 injured when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a convoy of vehicles carrying paramilitary troops on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on 14 February last year.
Now, Bollywood has taken to social media to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to post some photos of his family and him attending an event with the families of the martyrs. “On this day we remember them that sacrificed their lives so we could live ...,” the veteran actor wrote.
Akshay Kumar tweeted, “ On the day of love, remembering those who showed a greater love for their country...our #BharatKeVeer. Your sacrifice will always be remembered. My salute to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack. We did not forget, we did not forgive.”
Richa Chadha said that she hopes the investigative journalists are able to expose the real truth. “14th Feb will always be a sobering reminder of the day an intelligence failure cost us the lives of 44 CRPF jawans. Hope investigative journalists are able to find the connect between asli gaddar and Hizbul aide #DevenderSingh and the cowardly #PulwamaAttack. #NeverForget,” Richa tweeted.
Here’s what John Abraham and Swara Bhasker have to say.