One Year of Pulwama: Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute to Martyrs

In one of the most deadliest attacks on security forces, at least 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) personnel were killed and another 20 injured when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a convoy of vehicles carrying paramilitary troops on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on 14 February last year.

Now, Bollywood has taken to social media to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to post some photos of his family and him attending an event with the families of the martyrs. “On this day we remember them that sacrificed their lives so we could live ...,” the veteran actor wrote.