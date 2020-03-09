QuickE: John Oliver Slams Hotstar; ‘Angrezi Medium’ Teaser
1. Watch: John Oliver Slams Hotstar for Not Releasing Modi Episode
Comedian John Oliver has slammed Hotstar for failing to release an episode of his HBO show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, dated 25 February, which was critical of the Modi administration. He called out the streaming service’s act of “self-censorship” and said that the platform has edited at least three other episodes in the last few months.
The comedian referenced an episode on the US census in which he had shown a clip of an ad from the 80s featuring Mickey Mouse and joked that Mickey was a cocaine addict. Hotstar cut the joke out entirely with a jarring transition to a close-up of Oliver's face. Another joke about Donald Duck’s penis being “shaped like a corkscrew”, in an episode on China’s one child policy, was also similarly censored.
2. ‘Into the Wild’ Trailer: Rajinikanth Tries Some New Adventures
The trailer for an ‘Into The Wild’ episode, featuring actor Rajinikanth with host Bear Grylls, is finally out on Monday, 9 March. The video opens with Rajinikanth driving through the forests of Bandipur in Karnataka, where the episode has been filmed. We hear Bear Grylls’ voice in the background, saying, “He’s faced a lot of fears, but he never gives up. He’s relentlessly positive.” The episode will premiere on 23 March.
3. Kareena Chases a Fraudulent Irrfan in ‘Angrezi Medium’ Teaser
The makers of Angrezi Medium have released a short clip introducing Kareena Kapoor’s character from the film. She plays a no nonsense London cop who encounters Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal’s characters who are trying to get the former’s daughter admission into a college.
The clip opens with montages of Kareena beating up a few people. She then questions Irrfan and Deepak who try to lie about their identities, calling out names of cricketers Jacques Kallis and Abdul Razzaq in an unsuccessful bid to throw her off track. Kareena catches on to their lie and is in hot pursuit of them. Meanwhile, Irrfan’s daughter, played by Radhika Madan, wrongly assumes Kareena is his girlfriend and scolds her father for trying to remarry.
4. Rohit Shetty Called Out for Comment on Katrina; Actor Defends Him
Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty was recently criticised for saying that since his upcoming movie is packed with high-voltage action sequences featuring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, no one would even look at his film’s heroine Katrina Kaif.
Now, Katrina has taken to Instagram to defend the director, saying that his comment has been taken out of context and is being misunderstood.
5. Watch Asim-Jacqueline Time Travel in Holi Song ‘Mere Angne Mein’
Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez have finally released their music video, a Holi-themed remix of the song ‘Mere Angne Mein’ from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1981 film Laawaris. The remix is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan.
The music video has been directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Set against a vibrant, colourful backdrop, it follows a time-travelling man, played by Asim, from 1,400 AD to present day. Jacqueline looks beautiful decked in jewellery and dressed as an ancient princess.
