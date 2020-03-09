QuickE: John Oliver Slams Hotstar; ‘Angrezi Medium’ Teaser

Comedian John Oliver has slammed Hotstar for failing to release an episode of his HBO show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, dated 25 February, which was critical of the Modi administration. He called out the streaming service’s act of “self-censorship” and said that the platform has edited at least three other episodes in the last few months.

The comedian referenced an episode on the US census in which he had shown a clip of an ad from the 80s featuring Mickey Mouse and joked that Mickey was a cocaine addict. Hotstar cut the joke out entirely with a jarring transition to a close-up of Oliver's face. Another joke about Donald Duck’s penis being “shaped like a corkscrew”, in an episode on China’s one child policy, was also similarly censored.

