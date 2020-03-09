Watch: John Oliver Slams Hotstar for Not Releasing Modi Episode
Comedian John Oliver has slammed Hotstar for failing to release an episode of his HBO show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, dated 25 February, which was critical of the Modi administration. He called out the streaming service’s act of “self-censorship” and said that the platform has edited at least three other episodes in the last few months.
The comedian referenced an episode on the US census in which he had shown a clip of an ad from the 80s featuring Mickey Mouse and joked that Mickey was a cocaine addict. Hotstar cut the joke out entirely with a jarring transition to a close-up of Oliver's face. Another joke about Donald Duck’s penis being “shaped like a corkscrew”, in an episode on China’s one child policy, was also similarly censored.
Disney owns all Star India properties, including Hotstar, as part of a deal struck in 2019.
“I frankly resent that factually accurate joke being cut out almost more than I resent our Modi episode being pulled,” Oliver said. Referencing the character he voiced in The Lion King, he said,
Oliver also shared a clip of Arnab Goswami’s response following the Modi episode in which the Republic TV anchor referred to him as an “ignoramus of exceedingly global proportions; a man whose only job is as a comedian - he’s not even smart enough to be his satirist.” The comedian mocked Goswami’s tactics calling him the Tucker Carlson of Indian TV, a reference to the conservative American Fox News host.
The Quint has reached out to Hotstar for an official statement. This story will be updated if one is received.
