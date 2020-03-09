Watch: John Oliver Slams Hotstar for Not Releasing Modi Episode

The comedian referenced an episode on the US census in which he had shown a clip of an ad from the 80s featuring Mickey Mouse and joked that Mickey was a cocaine addict. Hotstar cut the joke out entirely with a jarring transition to a close-up of Oliver's face. Another joke about Donald Duck’s penis being “shaped like a corkscrew”, in an episode on China’s one child policy, was also similarly censored.

Disney owns all Star India properties, including Hotstar, as part of a deal struck in 2019.