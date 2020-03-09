‘Into the Wild’ Trailer: Rajinikanth Tries Some New Adventures
The trailer for an ‘Into The Wild’ episode, featuring actor Rajinikanth with host Bear Grylls, is finally out on Monday, 9 March. The video opens with Rajinikanth driving through the forests of Bandipur in Karnataka, where the episode has been filmed. We hear Bear Grylls’ voice in the background, saying, “He’s faced a lot of fears, but he never gives up. He’s relentlessly positive.” The episode will premiere on 23 March.
Watch the trailer here:
Both Grylls and Rajinikanth can be seen climbing hills and wading through through thickets and a ravine. They will also drive through dirt tracks of the grassland and navigate their way through the Deccan forest. Bear Grylls addresses Rajinikanth as a “superhero”. The actor is seen pulling off his signature 'sunglass’ move.
Before the trailer, the host of the show took to Twitter to announce the release date.
Some time back, Grylls took to social media to recall an episode he shot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttrakhand and confirmed that Rajinikanth will make his debut on TV with Into The Wild. “After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery”, read his tweet.
Rajinikanth too, took to Twitter and said “love you” to Grylls. He called the shoot an “unforgettable experience”.
