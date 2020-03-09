‘Into the Wild’ Trailer: Rajinikanth Tries Some New Adventures

Some time back, Grylls took to social media to recall an episode he shot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttrakhand and confirmed that Rajinikanth will make his debut on TV with Into The Wild. “After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery”, read his tweet.