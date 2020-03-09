Rohit Shetty Called Out for Comment on Katrina; Actor Defends Him
Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty was recently criticised for saying that since his upcoming movie is packed with high-voltage action sequences featuring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, no one would even look at his film’s heroine Katrina Kaif.
Now, Katrina has taken to Instagram to defend the director, saying that his comment has been taken out of context and is being misunderstood.
“Dear Friends and Well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, ‘No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening, this is not what was said,” Katrina wrote.
“I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit sir said, 'there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING.' Even, inspite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day," she continued.
Some time back, Rohit Shetty was asked about Katrina asking for a retake of the climax shot from Sooryavanshi, which features all the main actors in a single frame.
Rohit said, “If you look closely, she (Katrina Kaif) is blinking during it. After the fourth take she came to me and asked ‘can we take one more?’ and I said ‘Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you’”.
He added, “She (Katrina) got so wild and I said three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you. And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega.”
Twitter came down heavily on the director, calling him out for the remark.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )