Kareena Chases a Fraudulent Irrfan in ‘Angrezi Medium’ Teaser
The makers of Angrezi Medium have released a short clip introducing Kareena Kapoor’s character from the film. She plays a no nonsense London cop who encounters Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal’s characters who are trying to get the former’s daughter admission into a college.
The clip opens with montages of Kareena beating up a few people. She then questions Irrfan and Deepak who try to lie about their identities, calling out names of cricketers Jacques Kallis and Abdul Razzaq in an unsuccessful bid to throw her off track. Kareena catches on to their lie and is in hot pursuit of them. Meanwhile, Irrfan’s daughter, played by Radhika Madan, wrongly assumes Kareena is his girlfriend and scolds her father for trying to remarry.
Watch the teaser here:
In an interview Kareena said that she signed on the film because it was an opportunity to work with Irrfan Khan. “I am very excited for the film because I am working with Irrfan in the film. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and I think, that, for me is the greatest honour,” she told the media.
Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017’s Hindi Medium. The film follows Irrfan Khan, a sweetshop owner whose daughter wants to pursue higher education in the UK. He travels to London to collect the funds to pay for her admission by dubuious means. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi as a wheeler-dealer who runs a travel agency. Angrezi Medium releases on 13 March.
