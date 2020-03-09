Kareena Chases a Fraudulent Irrfan in ‘Angrezi Medium’ Teaser

In an interview Kareena said that she signed on the film because it was an opportunity to work with Irrfan Khan. “I am very excited for the film because I am working with Irrfan in the film. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and I think, that, for me is the greatest honour,” she told the media.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017’s Hindi Medium. The film follows Irrfan Khan, a sweetshop owner whose daughter wants to pursue higher education in the UK. He travels to London to collect the funds to pay for her admission by dubuious means. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi as a wheeler-dealer who runs a travel agency. Angrezi Medium releases on 13 March.