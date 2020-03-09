Watch Asim-Jacqueline Time Travel in Holi Song ‘Mere Angne Mein’
Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez have finally released their music video, a Holi-themed remix of the song ‘Mere Angne Mein’ from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1981 film Laawaris. The remix is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan.
The music video has been directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Set against a vibrant, colourful backdrop, it follows a time-travelling man, played by Asim, from 1,400 AD to present day. Jacqueline looks beautiful decked in jewellery and dressed as an ancient princess.
Take a look at the song here:
The video for this upbeat single received over 1,237,889 views on YouTube in just a few hours since its release.
The duo has been teasing fans for days with sneak peeks of the track on social media.
Jacqueline had last featured in the single, ‘GF BF’, alongside Sooraj Pancholi. Released in 2016, the song has amassed more than 195 million views on YouTube. Meanwhile, Asim will also feature in a music video with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana, which is set to release on 18 March.
