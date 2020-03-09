Watch Asim-Jacqueline Time Travel in Holi Song ‘Mere Angne Mein’

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez have finally released their music video, a Holi-themed remix of the song ‘Mere Angne Mein’ from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1981 film Laawaris. The remix is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan.

The music video has been directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Set against a vibrant, colourful backdrop, it follows a time-travelling man, played by Asim, from 1,400 AD to present day. Jacqueline looks beautiful decked in jewellery and dressed as an ancient princess.

Take a look at the song here: