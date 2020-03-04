QuickE: ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky...’ Trailer; Kartik Undergoes Surgery
1. Sandeep Aur Pinky... Trailer: Who Is Out to Get Arjun & Parineeti?
The trailer for Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s latest film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has released. The film has been directed by Dibakar Baneerjee and produced by Yash Raj Films, and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Neena Gupta.
The two-minute long clip opens with a frantic Parineeti running up to Arjun’s car. She pleads with him and tells him she’s willing to pay whatever he wants if he helps her flee from Delhi. The two escape to the hills, somewhere near the Indo-Nepal border, with thugs in hot pursuit. While it isn’t clear what sort of trouble Parineeti is in, the end reveals a twist that suggests Arjun might be more involved than he initially let on.
2. Kartik Aaryan Discharged From Hospital After Surgery
Kartik Aaryan had suffered an accident during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. He injured his right hand while performing at a dance reality show. Despite this, the actor had been shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It has now been reported that Kartik underwent surgery for the same on Wednesday, 4 March, morning at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. He has been spotted returning home after being discharged, with a bandage on his right hand.
3. Kareena Dismisses Rumours About Working with Shah Rukh
Some time back speculations were rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will work together in Rajkumar Hirani’s next production. Now, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Kareena has dismissed these rumours saying, “No, that’s not true. I love and respect Shah Rukh and would love to work with him again. However, there’s nothing happening at the moment.”
Contemporaries Shah Rukh and Kareena have shared screen space in quite a few films, the last one being Ra. One.
4. Want to Live for My Wife: Irrfan Opens up About Battle With Cancer
Actor Irrfan Khan recently opened up about his battle with cancer saying that it’s “been a rollercoaster ride” for him and his family. “Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty. We cried a little and laughed a lot,” he told Mumbai Mirror. The Angrezi Medium star acknowledged how his wife Sutapa has stood by him saying candidly, “She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still.”
5. Riteish Sings for Communal Harmony in New TikTok Video
Riteish Deshmukh recently shared a TikTok video, purportedly in response to the violence that broke out in Delhi between those supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it. The actor can be seen lip-synching to ‘Maula’, a song from his 2015 film Bangistan. The lyrics allude to communal harmony and talk about how childhood friends were torn apart over religion.
He sings, “Mujhko kuch bhi pata nahi tha, waqt bada hi accha tha. Mera koi dharam nahi tha, jab mai chota baccha tha. Fir ik mazhab milte hi mera bachpan choot gaya, dooje dharam ka dost wo mera choot gaya. Allah hoon, Allah hoon. Hey Ram, Hey Ram.”
