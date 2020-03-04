QuickE: ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky...’ Trailer; Kartik Undergoes Surgery

The trailer for Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s latest film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has released. The film has been directed by Dibakar Baneerjee and produced by Yash Raj Films, and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Neena Gupta.

The two-minute long clip opens with a frantic Parineeti running up to Arjun’s car. She pleads with him and tells him she’s willing to pay whatever he wants if he helps her flee from Delhi. The two escape to the hills, somewhere near the Indo-Nepal border, with thugs in hot pursuit. While it isn’t clear what sort of trouble Parineeti is in, the end reveals a twist that suggests Arjun might be more involved than he initially let on.

Read more on The Quint