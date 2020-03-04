Want to Live for My Wife: Irrfan Opens up About Battle With Cancer

Irrfan will be seen next in Angrezi Medium, a sequel to his 2017 film Hindi Medium. Ahead of the release of the film, he sent out a special video message for fans explaining that his health issues would prevent him from being able to personally promote the film. “I wanted to promote this film with the same kind of love we made it with. But there are some unwanted guests resting in my body. I am speaking to them. If there’s any progress, I’ll let you know,” he said. Angrezi Medium has been directed by Homi Adajania and also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. The film hits theatres on 20 March.