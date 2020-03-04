Kareena Dismisses Rumours About Working with Shah Rukh
Some time back speculations were rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will work together in Rajkumar Hirani’s next production. Now, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Kareena has dismissed these rumours saying, “No, that’s not true. I love and respect Shah Rukh and would love to work with him again. However, there’s nothing happening at the moment.”
Contemporaries Shah Rukh and Kareena have shared screen space in quite a few films, the last one being Ra. One.
Kareena is gearing up for her upcoming film, Advait Chandan’s Lal Singh Chaddha. She has been cast alongside in the movie which is a remake of Tom Hank’s Forrest Grump (1994). The film is based on a 1986 novel of the same name. “I am a huge fan of Forrest Gump and I have watched the film at leave 10 times. I cannot reveal much about my role right now, but all I can say is that this is a different space and I am very excited. Aamir Khan is also amazing,” Kareena told the publication.
Kareena will also be seen in an extended cameo role as a police officer in Homi Adjania's Angrezi Medium.
Speaking about agreeing for an extended cameo for the first time in her career, Kareena had told mid-day, “Choosing this film was an easy decision. The greed of wanting to work with Irrfan made me go for it. I have wanted that box ticked for a long time. When Homi [Adajania, director] read the part to me, I was game.”
( Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )