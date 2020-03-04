Kareena Dismisses Rumours About Working with Shah Rukh

Some time back speculations were rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will work together in Rajkumar Hirani’s next production. Now, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Kareena has dismissed these rumours saying, “No, that’s not true. I love and respect Shah Rukh and would love to work with him again. However, there’s nothing happening at the moment.”

Contemporaries Shah Rukh and Kareena have shared screen space in quite a few films, the last one being Ra. One.