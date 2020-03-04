Kartik Aaryan Discharged From Hospital After Surgery
Kartik Aaryan returns home after a surgery.&nbsp;
Kartik Aaryan returns home after a surgery. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Kartik Aaryan Discharged From Hospital After Surgery

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities

Kartik Aaryan had suffered an accident during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. He injured his right hand while performing at a dance reality show. Despite this, the actor had been shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It has now been reported that Kartik underwent surgery for the same on Wednesday, 4 March, morning at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. He has been spotted returning home after being discharged, with a bandage on his right hand.

Kartik Aaryan discharged from the hospital after the surgery.&nbsp;
Kartik Aaryan discharged from the hospital after the surgery. 
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Kartik exits the hospital.&nbsp;
Kartik exits the hospital. 
(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Also Read : Critics’ Review: Kartik-Sara’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Gets a Thumbs Down

Loading...

Kartik reported had a ligament tear which had to be operated on.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kiara Advani. He has the much-talked about Dostana 2 in his kitty too. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the lead.

Also Read : CBFC Censors Kartik & Sara’s Intimate Scenes From ‘Love Aaj Kal’

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Celebrities section for more stories.

    Loading...