Kartik Aaryan Discharged From Hospital After Surgery
Kartik Aaryan had suffered an accident during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. He injured his right hand while performing at a dance reality show. Despite this, the actor had been shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It has now been reported that Kartik underwent surgery for the same on Wednesday, 4 March, morning at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. He has been spotted returning home after being discharged, with a bandage on his right hand.
Kartik reported had a ligament tear which had to be operated on.
On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kiara Advani. He has the much-talked about Dostana 2 in his kitty too. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the lead.
