Sandeep Aur Pinky... Trailer: Who Is Out to Get Arjun & Parineeti?
The trailer for Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s latest film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has released. The film has been directed by Dibakar Baneerjee and produced by Yash Raj Films, and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Neena Gupta.
The two-minute long clip opens with a frantic Parineeti running up to Arjun’s car. She pleads with him and tells him she’s willing to pay whatever he wants if he helps her flee from Delhi. The two escape to the hills, somewhere near the Indo-Nepal border, with thugs in hot pursuit. While it isn’t clear what sort of trouble Parineeti is in, the end reveals a twist that suggests Arjun might be more involved than he initially let on.
Watch the trailer here:
A day before the trailer released, Arjun and Parineeti shared posters of each other as “partners in crime”.
In a statement to the media in 2017, Arjun described the film as the story of “India vs Bharat” and would explore the divide between urban and rural India. “"There is a dilemma that our country is facing nowadays- 'Bharat v/s India'. These are the two types of thought processes which have emerged over the last 8-10 years. The film deals with the psychology of people who are influenced by the changes in the society and how they are going through their own ups and downs because of the changes.”
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was originally supposed to release on in 2018, but the date was pushed to avoid clashing with Namaste England, which also starred Arjun and Parineeti. “It would have been unfair for us to request them to shift their film. Also, we wanted to have a gap between these two films as it features the same star cast,” Dibakar Banerjee said in a statement. The movie will now hit theatres on 20 March.
