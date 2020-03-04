Sandeep Aur Pinky... Trailer: Who Is Out to Get Arjun & Parineeti?

In a statement to the media in 2017, Arjun described the film as the story of “India vs Bharat” and would explore the divide between urban and rural India. “"There is a dilemma that our country is facing nowadays- 'Bharat v/s India'. These are the two types of thought processes which have emerged over the last 8-10 years. The film deals with the psychology of people who are influenced by the changes in the society and how they are going through their own ups and downs because of the changes.”

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was originally supposed to release on in 2018, but the date was pushed to avoid clashing with Namaste England, which also starred Arjun and Parineeti. “It would have been unfair for us to request them to shift their film. Also, we wanted to have a gap between these two films as it features the same star cast,” Dibakar Banerjee said in a statement. The movie will now hit theatres on 20 March.