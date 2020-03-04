Riteish Sings for Communal Harmony in New TikTok Video

Riteish Deshmukh recently shared a TikTok video, purportedly in response to the violence that broke out in Delhi between those supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it. The actor can be seen lip-synching to ‘Maula’, a song from his 2015 film Bangistan. The lyrics allude to communal harmony and talk about how childhood friends were torn apart over religion.

He sings, “Mujhko kuch bhi pata nahi tha, waqt bada hi accha tha. Mera koi dharam nahi tha, jab mai chota baccha tha. Fir ik mazhab milte hi mera bachpan choot gaya, dooje dharam ka dost wo mera choot gaya. Allah hoon, Allah hoon. Hey Ram, Hey Ram.”