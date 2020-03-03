QuickE: Rishi Kapoor Reacts to Stay in Nirbhaya Case & More
1. Rishi Reacts to Stay in Nirbhaya Case With This ‘Damini’ Dialogue
Rishi Kapoor quoted a famous dialogue from his film Damini after the Delhi High Court stayed the execution of Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts. Convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea was rejected in the Supreme Court, following which his curative plea has been filed with the President. Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana deferred the hanging of the four death-row convicts after taking cognizance of the plea.
2. Arjun, Parineeti Reveal First Look of ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra took to social media to introduce each other’s characters in their upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The “partners in crime” shared the first character posters from the Dibakar Banerjee directorial with Arjun as Pinky Dahiya and Parineeti as Sandeep Kaur.
3. Kamal Haasan Opens Up About The ‘Indian 2’ Accident
After being summoned by the Central Crime Branch on Tuesday, 3 March, regarding an investigation into the accident on the sets of Indian 2, actor Kamal Haasan spoke to the media about it.
“I was one of those who survived the accident that day. As for the three people who lost their lives to the tragedy, it is my responsibility to come out and share what happened so that similar incidents can be avoided in future,” he said.
4. Jackie Chan Quells Rumours About Being Infected With Coronavirus
With the coronavirus outbreak claiming thousands of lives in China, there were strong rumours that Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan has also been infected and is under quarantine. However, the actor has rubbished all these speculations via his website jackiechan.com.
Jackie Chan wrote, “Recently, my staff told be about the news that’s been circulating around the world, saying that I’ve been placed under quarantine for COVID-19.”
5. Superstar Shakes a Leg: KJo Shares Throwback Pic With Shah Rukh
Filmmaker Karan Johar has taken to Instagram to share a throwback photo with his friend Shah Rukh Khan. The picture, which dates back to 7 December 1998, was clicked at Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s sangeet. Shah Rukh can be seen shaking a leg, while a young Karan cheers him on. “Throwback to Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor‘s sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don’t miss the out of sync background dancer!,” Karan wrote.
