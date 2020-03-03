QuickE: Rishi Kapoor Reacts to Stay in Nirbhaya Case & More

After being summoned by the Central Crime Branch on Tuesday, 3 March, regarding an investigation into the accident on the sets of Indian 2, actor Kamal Haasan spoke to the media about it.

“I was one of those who survived the accident that day. As for the three people who lost their lives to the tragedy, it is my responsibility to come out and share what happened so that similar incidents can be avoided in future,” he said.

