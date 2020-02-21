Police Arrest Crane Operator After Accident on ‘Indian 2’ Sets
The Chennai police have arrested a crane operator following the accident that took place on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s film Indian 2 on Wednesday, 19 February, reported ANI. A crane employed to erect the set crashed killing three – Madhu, the personal assistant to director Shankar Shanmugham, assistant director Krishna and an art assistant named Chandran. Haasan, who was also at the spot at the time, escaped unharmed.
According to The News Minute, the Poonamallee police have also booked A Subaskaran, head of the film’s producers Lyca Productions, under Sections 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (Causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (Causing death my negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.
Haasan took to Twitter to offer his condolences. In a statement to the media, he announced that he would be giving Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased. In a statement to the media, he said, “There are accidents waiting to happen and we should make sure they don't happen. After an accident, everyone says precautions should've been taken. I am not looking at this as an accident that happened in Lyca Productions but in my own family,” he said.
“Crores of rupees are spent for a film, but it is shameful we can’t provide absolute safety to avoid accidents such as this. We need to ensure there is insurance for all technicians and proper safe arrangements. Nowhere is there safety compliance in any industry. Since we are a high-profile industry, it gets featured in media. I too could've been in their place. Director Shankar and cameraperson moved just 4 seconds before the heroine and I were under that tent just a few seconds before and missed it by a scratch,” he added.
His co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh also expressed their grief at losing their colleagues to the accident.
