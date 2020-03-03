Rishi Reacts to Stay in Nirbhaya Case With This ‘Damini’ Dialogue

Rishi Kapoor quoted a famous dialogue from his film Damini after the Delhi High Court stayed the execution of Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts. Convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea was rejected in the Supreme Court, following which his curative plea has been filed with the President. Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana deferred the hanging of the four death-row convicts after taking cognizance of the plea.

Prior to the latest ruling, the four condemned men, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh were supposed to be hanged in Tihar Jail 3 March at 6:00 am. In response to this new judgement, Rishi Kapoor tweeted the famous Tareek-pe-tareek dialogue from Damini, which has become a staple in everyday exchange and a commonly used term.