Rishi Reacts to Stay in Nirbhaya Case With This ‘Damini’ Dialogue
Rishi Kapoor quoted a famous dialogue from his film Damini after the Delhi High Court stayed the execution of Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts. Convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea was rejected in the Supreme Court, following which his curative plea has been filed with the President. Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana deferred the hanging of the four death-row convicts after taking cognizance of the plea.
Prior to the latest ruling, the four condemned men, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh were supposed to be hanged in Tihar Jail 3 March at 6:00 am. In response to this new judgement, Rishi Kapoor tweeted the famous Tareek-pe-tareek dialogue from Damini, which has become a staple in everyday exchange and a commonly used term.
The dialogue alludes to the staying of the execution. The death warrant against four convicts was first set to happen on 22 January. On account of not having all legal remedies exhausted, the execution date was then set to, 1 February and then to 3 March.
In December 2012, five men and a juvenile were charged guilty over the brutal gang rape of a female para-medic student. She was raped in a moving bus in New Delhi. This case sparked an array of nation-wide protests. While the juvenile was sent to a reform house and released three years later, one of the five convicts committed suicide in Tihar Jail.
Released in 1993, director Rajkumar Santoshi’s Damini featured Rishi Kapoor, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Amrish Puri and Sunny Deol. Damini (Meenakshi) witnesses the gang-rape of her domestic help at her in-laws’ house and decides to bring justice to the victim. Rishi Kapoor essays the role of Damini’s husband. Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri play lawyers in the film. While Sunny fights Damini’s case, Amrish enacted the role of a defending lawyer.
Sunny Deol’s outrage against the judge scheduling the next date for a hearing has come into popular usage. It says that dates for hearing are granted but justice is not.
