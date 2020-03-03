Superstar Shakes a Leg: KJo Shares Throwback Pic With Shah Rukh

Filmmaker Karan Johar has taken to Instagram to share a throwback photo with his friend Shah Rukh Khan. The picture, which dates back to 7 December 1998, was clicked at Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s sangeet. Shah Rukh can be seen shaking a leg, while a young Karan cheers him on. “Throwback to Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor‘s sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don’t miss the out of sync background dancer!,” Karan wrote.