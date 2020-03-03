Superstar Shakes a Leg: KJo Shares Throwback Pic With Shah Rukh
Filmmaker Karan Johar has taken to Instagram to share a throwback photo with his friend Shah Rukh Khan. The picture, which dates back to 7 December 1998, was clicked at Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s sangeet. Shah Rukh can be seen shaking a leg, while a young Karan cheers him on. “Throwback to Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor‘s sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don’t miss the out of sync background dancer!,” Karan wrote.
Sanjay Kapoor commented by reminded them of the date of the sangeet, while Maheep Kapoor responded by posting emoticons.
Karan’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, released in October 1998. Starring Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee, it was met with a resounding success. Children and teens of the 90’s count it among their favourite and most memorable films.
