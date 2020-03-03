Jackie Chan Quells Rumours About Being Infected With Coronavirus
With the coronavirus outbreak claiming thousands of lives in China, there were strong rumours that Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan has also been infected and is under quarantine. However, the actor has rubbished all these speculations via his website jackiechan.com.
Jackie Chan wrote, “Recently, my staff told be about the news that’s been circulating around the world, saying that I’ve been placed under quarantine for COVID-19.”
The actor added saying that he is healthy and safe and hasn’t been quarantined.
He also thanked his fans for the masks they sent. “I’ve also received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time. Thank you for the face masks. Your thoughtfulness is well received! And I’ve asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organisations to those who need it most.”
Jackie Chan shared the same message on Instagram too.
Earlier, Aamir Khan had also expressed his concern about the epidemic. In a clip shared by China’s ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, Aamir can be seen addressing the citizens of China. “Since I read about the outbreak of coronavirus in China, I have been extremely concerned. I have been following this tragedy with a lot of pain in my heart,” Aamir said.
He also offered his condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones to the epidemic. “I am sure the administration is doing everything to control the situation. The best we can do during these times is help the administration and take the necessary precautions,” the actor added.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )