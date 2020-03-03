Arjun, Parineeti Reveal First Look of ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’

According to a statement from the producers Yash Raj Films, Arjun will play a Haryanvi cop who crosses paths with Parineeti, an ambitious woman from the corporate world. Speaking about the film, Dibakar said, “I feel this is my first film all over again, at least in terms of the excitement with the material. Sandeep and Pinky bring to screen the two Indias that as forever clashing. I want the audience not to lose a second of that.”

Producers Yash Raj Films had first announced the film in May 2018 but the release date was pushed to avoid a clash with Arjun and Parineeti’s Namaste England, which released on Dusshera that year.”It would have been unfair for us to request them to shift their film. Also, we wanted to have a gap between these two films as it features the same star cast,” Dibakar explained. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will now release on 20 March.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen playing Peshwa Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s period drama Panipat. Parineeti stars in the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Girl on the Train, which is based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins. The film has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary. It hits theatres on 8 May.