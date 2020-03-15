QuickE: IMPPA Stops Shootings of Films; B’Wood Paps Take a Break
1. COVID-19: Producer Bodies Decide to Stop Shootings of All Films
Amidst the COVID-19 scare, filmmaker Ashwini Dhoop put out a tweet saying, “Producer bodies decides to stop shootings of all films , serials , web shows etc from 19th March to 31st March.”
The letter says, “In view of the epidemic spread of Corona COVID19 virus throughout the world including India, an urgent joint meeting of IMPPA-WIPFA-IFTPC-IFTDA-FWICE held on 15-3-2020 unanimously decided to stop shootings of films, tv serials, web series and all other entertainment including digital formats from 19-3-2020 till 31-3-2020 as a result of health advisory, closure of all cinema halls, all sporting, educational institutes and entertainment events by the Government of India which has declared a medical emergency over the corona virus.
All units shooting till the stoppage comes into force have been strictly advised to follow all precautionary measures and preventive measures without fail.”
2. Viral Bhayani’s Paparazzi Team on a Break Due to COVID-19 Scare
As the number of cases of COVID-19 rises to 108 in India, with Maharashtra topping the list, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani and his team have decided to take a break from their work.
He posted a message on Instagram saying, “Yeah after ages I feel like a human being. Very few phone calls, my WhatsApp is not buzzing and I hopefully will be able to clear my gmail box which has exceeded 102 GB. As things get really bad as we speak we have all decided to take our camera offline for few days till the virus is in control. This has never happened ever in the past as no matter what happens - we never stop. But somethings are to be taken more seriously as #CoronaVirus #covid_19 is a major threat to all of us.Our teams will get some time off to spend with their family.”
3. ‘Angrezi Medium’ Day 2 BO Dips Because of Coronavirus Scare
Angrezi Medium saw a drop in it’s box office collection on Day 2 down to 2.75 crore according to a report by Box Office India. The declining numbers are very obviously a result of the fear of the COVID-19 virus.
The Irrfan Khan-starrer which released on 13 March, earned Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day. The numbers are decent, considering the coronavirus scare in the country, and shutdown of cinema halls in Delhi and Kerala on the day of its release. But the film would have earned much higher under normal conditions.
4. Coronavirus: ‘Corona Pyaar Hai’ & More Registered as Film Titles
Amidst the rising number of cases of coronavirus in India, the film industry has already queued up to register titles for films related to the pandemic. Bollywood filmmakers are wasting no time in grabbing various titles and are also getting quite creative with the same.
One of the first titles to be registered is Corona Pyaar Hai by Eros International, giving a twist to the 2000 film Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. According to a report in Times of India, a source from IFTPC (Indian Film and Television Producer Council) said that the film title was registered last week.
5. Coronavirus: Big B Cancels Sunday Meet With Fans Outside Jalsa
Amidst the rising number of cases of coronavirus affected people in the state, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about cancelling his Sunday meet with his fans outside his home Jalsa. Asking everyone to take precautions and stay safe, he tweeted, “To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come ! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को । सुरक्षित रहें .”
Recently, he also shared a poem he “doodled” on Coronavirus in Awadhi, and asked everyone to stay safe.
