QuickE: IMPPA Stops Shootings of Films; B’Wood Paps Take a Break

Amidst the COVID-19 scare, filmmaker Ashwini Dhoop put out a tweet saying, “Producer bodies decides to stop shootings of all films , serials , web shows etc from 19th March to 31st March.”

The letter says, “In view of the epidemic spread of Corona COVID19 virus throughout the world including India, an urgent joint meeting of IMPPA-WIPFA-IFTPC-IFTDA-FWICE held on 15-3-2020 unanimously decided to stop shootings of films, tv serials, web series and all other entertainment including digital formats from 19-3-2020 till 31-3-2020 as a result of health advisory, closure of all cinema halls, all sporting, educational institutes and entertainment events by the Government of India which has declared a medical emergency over the corona virus.

All units shooting till the stoppage comes into force have been strictly advised to follow all precautionary measures and preventive measures without fail.”

