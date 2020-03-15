COVID-19: Producer Bodies Decide to Stop Shootings of All Films
Amidst the COVID-19 scare, filmmaker Ashwini Dhoop put out a tweet saying, “Producer bodies decides to stop shootings of all films , serials , web shows etc from 19th March to 31st March.”
The letter says, “In view of the epidemic spread of Corona COVID19 virus throughout the world including India, an urgent joint meeting of IMPPA-WIPFA-IFTPC-IFTDA-FWICE held on 15-3-2020 unanimously decided to stop shootings of films, tv serials, web series and all other entertainment including digital formats from 19-3-2020 till 31-3-2020 as a result of health advisory, closure of all cinema halls, all sporting, educational institutes and entertainment events by the Government of India which has declared a medical emergency over the corona virus.
All units shooting till the stoppage comes into force have been strictly advised to follow all precautionary measures and preventive measures without fail.”
The letter also states that the decision to begin re-shooting the films and tv serials will be taken after 30 March once the situation is examined.
In addition, the makers of Sooryavanshi had earlier this week also announced that the film has been postponed, and so have a bunch of Disney releases. PVR too issued a statement, confirming that the chain in Delhi, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir will be closed. “This is with reference to advisory issued by states of Kerala, Delhi and UT of Jammu & Kashmir to shut down all cinema Halls till 31st March, 2020 as a precautionary and preventive measure to prevent spread of COVID-19,” the statement read.
