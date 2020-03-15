Viral Bhayani’s Paparazzi Team on a Break Due to COVID-19 Scare
As the number of cases of COVID-19 rises to 108 in India, with Maharashtra topping the list, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani and his team have decided to take a break from their work.
He posted a message on Instagram saying, “Yeah after ages I feel like a human being. Very few phone calls, my WhatsApp is not buzzing and I hopefully will be able to clear my gmail box which has exceeded 102 GB. As things get really bad as we speak we have all decided to take our camera offline for few days till the virus is in control. This has never happened ever in the past as no matter what happens - we never stop. But somethings are to be taken more seriously as #CoronaVirus #covid_19 is a major threat to all of us.Our teams will get some time off to spend with their family”
Viral and his team of photographers have been consistently capturing several Bollywood celebrities outside airports, gyms and events through rain and shine. The decision comes at a time when several workplaces have decided to let their employees work from home, to avoid the deadly virus.
Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted about cancelling his Sunday meet with his fans outside his home Jalsa. Asking everyone to take precautions and stay safe, he tweeted, “To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come ! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को । सुरक्षित रहें .”
