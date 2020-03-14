Angrezi Medium Earns Rs 4.03 Cr on Day 1 Amidst Coronavirus Scare

The numbers though are likely to fall on Saturday and Sunday, instead of going up, as it generally happens for a film, since theatres will be shut from today in Mumbai, a major market for the film, and other cities in Maharashtra like Pune and Nagpur. The state of Karnataka also announced a shutdown of theatres last evening.

Speaking to The Quint on 12 March, movie business analyst, Atul Mohan had said that numbers will be “low”.

"I would assume that Angrezi Medium will see a drop of about 15 per cent (one opening day) of the collections because of theatres being shut down in Delhi.”