Angrezi Medium Earns Rs 4.03 Cr on Day 1 Amidst Coronavirus Scare
Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium, which released on 13 March, earned Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day.
The numbers are decent, considering the coronavirus scare in the country, and shutdown of cinema halls in Delhi and Kerala on the day of its release. But the film would have earned much higher under normal conditions.
“Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema halls in several states. #CoronaVirus #COVID19,” wrote trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet.
The numbers though are likely to fall on Saturday and Sunday, instead of going up, as it generally happens for a film, since theatres will be shut from today in Mumbai, a major market for the film, and other cities in Maharashtra like Pune and Nagpur. The state of Karnataka also announced a shutdown of theatres last evening.
Speaking to The Quint on 12 March, movie business analyst, Atul Mohan had said that numbers will be “low”.
"I would assume that Angrezi Medium will see a drop of about 15 per cent (one opening day) of the collections because of theatres being shut down in Delhi.”
Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, producer of the film, Dinesh Vijan said that the announcements of theatre shutdowns came too late, and by then it was impossible to pull the film out.
“We had no option as the film had already opened in the UAE-GCC market on Thursday, when the Chief Minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) announced shutdown of theatres later in the day. Had we known three-four days ago that this would happen, we might have had time to rethink the release, but on Thursday it was too late to pull out,” he said.
Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor, among others.